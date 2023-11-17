Toys for Tots underway in Hattiesburg

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Toys for Tots is underway in Hattiesburg.

The organization said it still is seeing a great need for toys for 300 families this year.

The organization and its donors will provide toys, clothes and shoes in the children’s Christmas pack.

Coordinator Janet Baldwin said the deadline for applications already has been reached, but said people still still calling to see if they can get some help.

Baldwin advises people to check back with them in the second week of December to see if they can help.

“We just depend on our community to support us and help us to support these families because, like I said, there’s a lot of them, and we’re seeing a definite increase,” said Baldwin.

The distribution of Toys for Tots is set for Dec. 19th.

The organization is looking for volunteers to drop off donations and help sort items.

Toys for Tots said nearly 3,700 children have been served in the past.

For more information and drop-off sites, visit here.

