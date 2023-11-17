Win Stuff
Runaway teen reported in Hattiesburg

Shelton McCoy Ducksworth, 15, of Hattiesburg, was reported as a runaway.(Photo provided by the Hattiesburg Police Department.)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a runaway teen.

HPD said 15-year-old Shelton McCoy Ducksworth of Hattiesburg was reported as a runaway on Wednesday by his mother. She advised she had last seen Ducksworth on Monday around 6:45 a.m. in the 800 Block of Ronnie Street in Hattiesburg.

Ducksworth is described as being approximately 5 feet and 11 inches in height and weighing around 120 to 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He may also be wearing a green pullover or a white hoodie.

If have any information on his whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601) 545-4971.

