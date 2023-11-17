Win Stuff
Petal Children’s Task Force hosts annual Thanksgiving food box giveaway

350 boxes were given away in a drive-thru event at the organization’s Lighthouse location on S. George Avenue.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of families in Petal have a little something extra to be thankful for this holiday season.

They received a Thanksgiving food box from the Petal Children’s Task Force on Friday.

350 boxes were given away in a drive-thru event at the organization’s Lighthouse location on S. George Avenue.

The families who received the boxes also get regular monthly food boxes from the PCTF.

The boxes came with milk, eggs, turkey, bread and sweets.

Officers with the Petal Police Department directed traffic and deputies with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department helped to load the food items into the vehicles.

The Petal Children’s Task Force will also host a Christmas food box giveaway on Dec. 20.

Organizers said another 350 boxes will be given away at that event.

PCTF was founded in 1989.

