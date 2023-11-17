Officials search for Magee man missing since October
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAGEE, Miss. (WDAM) - A man from Magee has been missing since late October, and officials are asking the public for help finding him.
Police said 28-year-old Marcus Ranale Smith was last seen in Magee around October 27. No one has heard from him since that date.
Smith is around 6 ft. and 270 lbs.
Anyone with any information on Smith’s whereabouts should contact the Magee Police Department at 601-849-2366.
