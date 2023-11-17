Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Officials search for Magee man missing since October

Police said 28-year-old Marcus Ranale Smith was last seen in Magee around October 27.
Police said 28-year-old Marcus Ranale Smith was last seen in Magee around October 27.(Magee Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGEE, Miss. (WDAM) - A man from Magee has been missing since late October, and officials are asking the public for help finding him.

Police said 28-year-old Marcus Ranale Smith was last seen in Magee around October 27. No one has heard from him since that date.

Smith is around 6 ft. and 270 lbs.

Anyone with any information on Smith’s whereabouts should contact the Magee Police Department at 601-849-2366.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Woman identified from deadly single-vehicle crash in Lamar Co.
Shameka Hall was found guilty of one county attempted capital murder.
Hattiesburg woman in ‘love triangle’ found guilty in murder-for-hire
Berlin edges Hodge in Jones County sheriff's race.
Final numbers: Berlin tops Hodge in narrow JCSD race
-
Season passes for Serengeti Springs to go on sale on Black Friday
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced on Wednesday that a player won $100,000 on a...
Winning $100K Powerball sold at Petal gas station

Latest News

Retired Army general celebrates 104th birthday Thursday.
Retired Army general celebrates 104th birthday Thursday
Game of the Week: Collins at Heidelberg.
Game Of The Week: Collins at Heidelberg
Hattiesburg Zoo hyena cub dies.
Hattiesburg Zoo hyena cub dies
Game of the Week: Collins at Heidelberg.
Game of the Week: Collins at Heidelberg