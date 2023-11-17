Mount Olive School celebrates “B” rating

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a day to remember at Mount Olive Attendance Center.

The school celebrated being rated a “B” for the first time in its history by the Mississippi Department of Education.

“I’m extremely excited about the progress Mount Olive has made.” Mount Olive Attendance Center Principal Otonya Gray Walker said. “We have received so many well wishes from the community.

“The student, teacher morale, the whole community, has been rallying around us, so it has boosted the confidence of the entire school.”

The 1A school recognized more than 150 students Thursday for their hard work from last year.

That work included scoring proficient or advanced on state tests and making perfect scores.

“When you let them know that you care about them and you want the best interest for them and you want them to achieve greatness, they will give you greatness, and that’s what happened,” said English Language Arts teacher Falisha Boykin, who teaches fifth- and sixth-graders.

Each student was called up individually to receive a certificate of success and make it a moment to remember with pictures.

Boykin has been teaching for 18 years, and as a former Mount Olive student, Thursday hit home for her.

“This is where I grew up,” Boykin said. “This is my school. I had some awesome teachers, and to be able to come back to the place I was educated and educate my community is just so rewarding.”

Walker said the attendance center is shooting to score an “A” next year.

