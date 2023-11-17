MBI seeking tips in Mount Olive murder investigation

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation needs your help getting tips in a murder investigation of a Mount Olive man.

On Oct. 24, 21-year-old Kentae Holloway was traveling south on US Highway 49 in Mount Olive when he was fatally injured.

According to a Facebook post by Metro Crime Stoppers, MBI Investigators believe that a 2021/2022 Gray Honda Accord was involved in this event.

Anyone with any information regarding the driver or passengers of this car can call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS(8477).

