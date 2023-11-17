Laurel man wanted in connection to auto burglary investigation in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man is wanted in connection to an auto burglary investigation in Covington County.

According to a Facebook post by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Frank Alonzo Nixon is wanted in connection with the auto burglaries that occurred on September 25, 2023.

The sheriff’s office said Nixon is listed on NCIC as a wanted person.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the sheriff’s office at (601) 765-8281

