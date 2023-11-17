HPD seeking vehicle suspected in hit-and-run incident

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in solving an ongoing hit-and-run investigation.

On Friday, Nov. 10, Hattiesburg police officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near the intersection of 7th Street and Main Street around 5:30 p.m.

HPD said the vehicle left the scene and was headed north on Main Street toward Highway 42.

The victim was transported from the scene to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The vehicle is described as a light-colored, midsize SUV, which could be missing the passenger’s side mirror in connection to the incident.

If you have any information about this incident or the vehicle, you can contact HPD at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP(7867).

