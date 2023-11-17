Game of the Week: Collins at Heidelberg.

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - A trip to the Class 2A South State championship game will be decided by the clash between Heidelberg High School and Collins High School.

The Oilers (9-3) are less than a week removed from an upset road win against the reigning back-to-back state champion Bay Springs High School.

Earning a win of that stature not only has raised the standard but built momentum in Oiler Town.

“It was big,” Oilers coach Darryl Carter said. “I think that was a hurdle that needed to be overcome.

“At the end of the day, we’re gonna face a different team with a different mindset. With what’s at stake, we’re gonna get their best and they’re gonna get our best as well.”

Meanwhile, Collins (7-4) comes to Heidelberg with a chance to right some wrongs.

The last time the Tigers squared off with the Oilers, the result was a 56-7 stomping at Heidelberg’s hands in the regular-season finale.

“We just have to play hard-nosed football,” Collins coach Eric Booth said. “Going back to Heidelberg, whoever makes the least mistakes will win there. We’re gonna go in there with a game plan. I’ve told my team before, it’s just another game for us.

“I told you guys, if we get to the third round and win the third round, we’ll win South State.”

The Tigers have grown a lot since their loss against Heidelberg. Collins boasts a hidden weapon on its special teams.

Senior kicker Kris Costanza knows that the playoffs are where his opportunities will be the biggest.

“I was telling these guys, last week, it came down to me making a final field goal, and I hope it happens this week.” Costanza said. “I love the pressure. I perform better when I’m under pressure, and if I can put my team on my back and carry them, that’s what I want to do.

“We’re the underdogs. We already got beat by this team once this year. “Hopefully, we can catch them slipping, and hopefully, we can shock the world and get an upset. That’s what we plan on doing.”

As the Oilers try to make their first South State championship game appearance since 1994, Carter said he understands what Friday’s contest means to the community.

”It’ll be big,” Carter said. “They’ve been doing great things around here. It’s not anything that I’ve done new, it’s just adding to the tradition around here and trying to take it to the next level.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.