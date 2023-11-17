Win Stuff
Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old

By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) — A former art teacher at Water Valley High School is free on bond after her arrest over an accusation she sent inappropriate pictures of herself to a student while employed at the school.

Prosecutors charged Emily Swinkowski, 27, with enticement of a child and child exploitation.

District Attorney Jay Hale said police started investigating several weeks ago after the allegation arose that she sent the photos to a 16-year-old student.

Hale added another student found out what happened and informed the principal, who got police involved.

Swinkowski resigned and turned herself in to police last Monday. A judge set her bond that same day at $50,000.

