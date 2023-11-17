Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Dex Carvey, son of Dana Carvey, dies at age 32

FILE - Dex Carvey, a comedian and son of “SNL” alum and "Wayne's World" star Dana Carvey, died...
FILE - Dex Carvey, a comedian and son of “SNL” alum and "Wayne's World" star Dana Carvey, died at the age of 32, his family said Thursday.(Jon Sullivan)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dex Carvey, a comedian and son of “SNL” alum Dana Carvey, died at the age of 32, his family said Thursday.

Dana and Paula Carvey said on Twitter that his son had died of an accidental drug overdose.

“Dex packed a lot into those 32 years,” Dana Carvey said. “He was extremely talented at so many things - music, art, film making, comedy - and pursued all of them passionately.”

They said he was a beautiful person, and “we will miss him forever.”

“To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers,” they said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Woman identified from deadly single-vehicle crash in Lamar Co.
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced on Wednesday that a player won $100,000 on a...
Winning $100K Powerball sold at Petal gas station
FILE - This undated photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Mei...
Son of former Miss Mississippi charged with killing wife and in-laws; stuffing body parts in trash
The Jones County Sheriff's Department said they are searching for Stormy Langley about a family...
Jones County officials seek public’s help locating 18-year-old girl
The Final Countdown: Hattiesburg Cars’ Year-End Sales Event

Latest News

Cooking safety tips offered for Turkey Day.
Safety tips offered for Thanksgiving Day cooking
FILE - Former Louisville police Officer Brett Hankison talks about seeing a subject in a firing...
Judge declares mistrial after jury deadlocks in trial of ex-officer in deadly Breonna Taylor raid
WDAM 7 NBC and ABC Sports
WDAM 7 weekend sports offerings on ABC, NBC
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh to serve out suspension; Big Ten to close investigation into sign-stealing