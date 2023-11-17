Win Stuff
11/17 Ryan's "Still Cloudy" Friday Morning Forecast

Those clouds are slow to leave, but we’ll see some sun soon before they come back.
11/17 Ryan’s “Still Cloudy” Friday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Clouds linger in the area, leading to another dreary, grey afternoon, but the sun will at least remind us it exists today...which is more than we’ve had since last Friday! I expect we’ll begin the day overcast and a bit foggy with lows near 58, but will finish the day “mostly cloudy,” meaning the sun will peek through from time to time. Despite the continued grey skies and lack of sunshine we’ll noticeably warm today, high now into the mid 70s, up from yesterday’s upper 60s. The warming trend ends here though thanks to a weak, blink and you’ll miss it front coming through Saturday morning. This will let the highs fall a degree or two closer to 70 for the weekend, and finally clear out those pesky clouds. That’ll allow a nice, sunny Saturday afternoon and evening, and a clear, sunny start to Sunday. After that though, the clouds return quickly.

We’ll see the build on the back half of Sunday ahead of a front, bringing our first chance at thunderstorms in months it seems. There is some concern for severe weather, so stay tuned for updates as we get more detail on that. Right now it looks like it’ll come through overnight Monday, a little slower than it seemed yesterday, which was a bit faster than the day before...so the timing is still a bit in flux. Regardless, that’ll get our rain out of the way quickly and the rest of the week will be much cooler and more sunny, especially Thanksgiving! Rain does return by the weekend though, so keep that in mind for any travelling.

