Season passes for Serengeti Springs to go on sale on Black Friday

-
-(Hattiesburg Convention Commission)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Serengeti Springs at the Hattiesburg Zoo is getting closer to opening.

Season passes for 2024 will go on sale this Black Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, for $60, which will be the lowest offered price of the year.

Tickets can only be purchased through the Serengeti Springs at the Hattiesburg Zoo website.

The park is set to open during the spring of 2024.

It will feature:

  • More than 10 waterslides
  • Water cannons and sprayers
  • Lazy river and swim-up bar
  • Premium and deluxe cabanas
  • Secure safes for storage of personal items
  • Two retail markets for items you might have left at home including sunscreen, towels, hats and caps
  • Food trucks with hearty, healthy and sweet treat selections

You can visit serengetispringsms.com to see the park map and review the park rules and prohibited items list.

Information on cabana rentals and day tickets is also on the website.

Serengeti Springs at the Hattiesburg Zoo is a cashless attraction.

