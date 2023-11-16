Season passes for Serengeti Springs to go on sale on Black Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Serengeti Springs at the Hattiesburg Zoo is getting closer to opening.

Season passes for 2024 will go on sale this Black Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, for $60, which will be the lowest offered price of the year.

Tickets can only be purchased through the Serengeti Springs at the Hattiesburg Zoo website.

The park is set to open during the spring of 2024.

It will feature:

More than 10 waterslides

Water cannons and sprayers

Lazy river and swim-up bar

Premium and deluxe cabanas

Secure safes for storage of personal items

Two retail markets for items you might have left at home including sunscreen, towels, hats and caps

Food trucks with hearty, healthy and sweet treat selections

You can visit serengetispringsms.com to see the park map and review the park rules and prohibited items list.

Information on cabana rentals and day tickets is also on the website.

Serengeti Springs at the Hattiesburg Zoo is a cashless attraction.

