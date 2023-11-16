“Santa Shops Covington County 1st” campaign begins Thursday

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual campaign to boost holiday business in Covington County begins Thursday.

“Santa Shops Covington County First” runs through Nov. 27.

The promotion, presented by the Covington County Chamber of Commerce. offers incentives for shoppers to spend money at the 35 participating businesses.

“Each time you shop with one of our retailers, you can register for both store prizes and our grand prize and those will be drawn on Thursday, Nov. 30, before our Christmas Parade,” said Jessica Newman, Covington County Chamber of Commerce president.

Grand prizes will be $100, $300 and $500 denominations of “Chamber Dollars,” which have to be spent at participating retailers.

Find out more about the businesses taking part in the campaign by visiting the Covington County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page here.

