Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

“Santa Shops Covington County 1st” campaign begins Thursday

Boutique partners with Christian Services on shoe drive.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual campaign to boost holiday business in Covington County begins Thursday.

“Santa Shops Covington County First” runs through Nov. 27.

The promotion, presented by the Covington County Chamber of Commerce. offers incentives for shoppers to spend money at the 35 participating businesses.

“Each time you shop with one of our retailers, you can register for both store prizes and our grand prize and those will be drawn on Thursday, Nov. 30, before our Christmas Parade,” said Jessica Newman, Covington County Chamber of Commerce president.

Grand prizes will be $100, $300 and $500 denominations of “Chamber Dollars,” which have to be spent at participating retailers.

Find out more about the businesses taking part in the campaign by visiting the Covington County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page here.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Purvis Police Chief Joey Walker, a 17-year-old is in custody following the...
Teenager charged for shooting in downtown Purvis, police chief says
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced on Wednesday that a player won $100,000 on a...
Winning $100K Powerball sold at Petal gas station
FILE - This undated photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Mei...
Son of former Miss Mississippi charged with killing wife and in-laws; stuffing body parts in trash
-
HPD: 1 injured in hit-and-run incident in Hattiesburg
-
Woman identified from deadly single-vehicle crash in Lamar Co.

Latest News

Extra Table delivers 9,000 chickens to Mississippi nonprofits
Extra Table delivers 9,000 chickens to Mississippi nonprofits
Ice skating sessions start on Sunday, Nov. 12, and run all the way through the end of March.
Ice skating set to return to Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Southern Miss meets fundraising goal early.
Southern Miss reaches fundraising goal
Southern Miss meets fundraising goal early.
Southern Miss hits fundraising target ahead of schedule