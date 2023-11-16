Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Reed Green Coliseum renovations moving forward

Plans for upgrades, improvements and funding plan to pay for them, presented to College Board
Reed Green Coliseum
Reed Green Coliseum(WDAM)
By Taylor Curet
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If all goes well this week in Jackson, the University of Southern Mississippi’s renovation of Reed Green Coliseum will be entering its next phase.

Southern Miss will ask for approval this week from the Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees permission to float a bond issue of up $35 million that would increase the renovation budget from $15 million to nearly $43.2 million.

The increase was planned in order to complete the improvements intended for the school’s facility for men’s and women’s basketball.

The proposals are scheduled to be presented to the College Board on Thursday at the Universities Center in Jackson.

Southern Miss’ initial budget of $15 million for the planning phase of the project originally was approved in January 2022.

A partial list of the improvements USM intends to present to the board include:

  • A new entrance to the coliseum with ticketing facilities
  • A new training facility and practice court with dressing facilities
  • New men, women and family restrooms
  • An expanded concourse, with seating options meeting provisions of the American Disabilities Act and new mini suites, adding 225 sets to the arena
  • Expanded seating on the floor
  • Replacement of existing bench and chairback seating
  • New/renovated concessions
  • New scoreboards/sound system
  • New Fourth Street entrance plaza.

No timetable for the completion of the project was noted in Thursday’s presentation.

To see the full details and official document to be presented to the IHL board, click here.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Purvis Police Chief Joey Walker, a 17-year-old is in custody following the...
Teenager charged for shooting in downtown Purvis, police chief says
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced on Wednesday that a player won $100,000 on a...
Winning $100K Powerball sold at Petal gas station
FILE - This undated photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Mei...
Son of former Miss Mississippi charged with killing wife and in-laws; stuffing body parts in trash
-
Woman identified from deadly single-vehicle crash in Lamar Co.
-
HPD: 1 injured in hit-and-run incident in Hattiesburg

Latest News

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced the 2023 nominees for the Conerly Trophy on Tuesday
Nominees announced for 2023 C Spire Conerly Trophy
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State fires head football coach Zach Arnett
USM falters down the stretch, falls at Akron, 72-54.
USM comes up empty down the stretch, falls at Akron, 72-54
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
USM baseball releases 2024 schedule