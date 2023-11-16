Reed Green Coliseum renovations moving forward

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If all goes well this week in Jackson, the University of Southern Mississippi’s renovation of Reed Green Coliseum will be entering its next phase.

Southern Miss will ask for approval this week from the Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees permission to float a bond issue of up $35 million that would increase the renovation budget from $15 million to nearly $43.2 million.

The increase was planned in order to complete the improvements intended for the school’s facility for men’s and women’s basketball.

The proposals are scheduled to be presented to the College Board on Thursday at the Universities Center in Jackson.

Southern Miss’ initial budget of $15 million for the planning phase of the project originally was approved in January 2022.

A partial list of the improvements USM intends to present to the board include:

A new entrance to the coliseum with ticketing facilities

A new training facility and practice court with dressing facilities

New men, women and family restrooms

An expanded concourse, with seating options meeting provisions of the American Disabilities Act and new mini suites, adding 225 sets to the arena

Expanded seating on the floor

Replacement of existing bench and chairback seating

New/renovated concessions

New scoreboards/sound system

New Fourth Street entrance plaza.

No timetable for the completion of the project was noted in Thursday’s presentation.

To see the full details and official document to be presented to the IHL board, click here.

