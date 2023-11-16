Prancer Path in Laurel preps for opening day, even through the rain

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The beginning stages of Prancer Path are underway.

Crews were out in the rain this morning setting up lights, bringing in props and ensuring everything was running smoothly.

“It’s a lot of work, a lot of fun, and a lot of satisfaction to see something come from nothing, and in about four hours, just start filling up,” said Missy Sanderson, Communication Committee chairman for United Way of the Pine Belt.

“It’s just really tremendous.”

The work won’t be done in in one day, though.

“We’ll work (Wednesday), (Thursday), and the next four to five days, getting everything set up,” Sanderson said. “It’s a lot of people.”

Prancer Path started three years ago as a fundraising event for United Way of the Pine Belt Region.

One hundred trees will be decorated by various sponsors, and the attraction also will feature food trucks and live music.

Organizers said the path has widened every year.

“This year we are hoping that the Prancer Path will bring $30,000,” said Betsy Ivey, United Way of the Pine Belt Region executive director. “It has quickly become one of our largest fundraisers and it is very meaningful to the United Way.

“The marketing effect, we can hardly calculate, and what it means to the community is priceless,”

The money that is raised comes from generous donors.

“It is free to the public, people can bring their children, their pets, and their grandparents, and people can come over and over and over again,” Ivey said. “Like I said it’s free, but we do encourage donations.”

Prancer Path will open at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

For more information, click here.

