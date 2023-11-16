Win Stuff
Police make arrests after protest outside Democratic HQ calling for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war


U.S. Capitol Police stand outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in the nation’s capital responded Wednesday night to a protest outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

U.S. Capitol Police said about 150 people were “illegally and violently protesting” near the DNC headquarters building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington. Members of Congress were evacuated from the building as the protest erupted.

Video posted on social media showed protesters shoving police officers and trying to grab hold of metal barricades as the officers moved in to make arrests. Many of the protesters were wearing black shirts that read “Cease Fire Now.”

Protesters included members of If Not Now and Jewish Voice for Peace, who have organized other demonstrations in Washington.

If Not Now posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “police are being extremely violent.”

“We are linking arms, threatening no one, and begging our politicians to support an end to the killing and the suffering in Gaza. Begging, peacefully, for a ceasefire,” the group posted.

The Metropolitan Police Department said its officers were also responding to the disturbance. Officials sent an alert to congressional staffers telling them no one would be permitted to enter or exit any House office buildings.

Rep. Brad Sherman, a California Democrat, said he was evacuated from the building by police after protesters began “pepper spraying police officers and attempting to break into the building.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

