Local boutique partners with Christian Services for shoe drive

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the holiday season approaches, many Pine Belt organizations are gearing up to help those in need.

The Savvy Pair Shoe Boutique in downtown Hattiesburg has partnered with Christian Services to collect shoes for the underserved in the community.

“When I started this business as an entrepreneur, I promised God that with this platform that I would use it to His benefit in any way that I could,” Savvy Pair Owner Sharrone McDonald said. “So, this is just the first step in that process.

“Sometimes we forget that socks and shoes are not always guaranteed for everyone.”

The “Soles for Souls” shoe drive has been going on for the past two weeks. Several organizations have donated to the cause, including the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, which donated three, large boxes of assorted shoes.

Christian Services Executive Director Maggie West said events like these help put shoes on the feet of many in the community.

“When they walk up and their shoes have holes in them and we’re able to just say, ‘Hold on, what size do you wear?’ and we don’t even ask questions,” West said. “We just say “What size do you wear?” and we go and find them something better.”

While shoes and socks are a big need in the community, West said the organization is accepting donations for all types of cold-weather clothing and protective gear.

“Sleeping bags, blankets, any of those, winter hats and gloves are always a need,” West said. “It starts now, but it doesn’t end until late February, So, people think about it now, during Thanksgiving, but it doesn’t really end until the cold end.

“So, there’s always the need for the shoes and the socks and we’re lucky enough now that we’ve got a big donation of that from Savvy Pair.”

Christian Services will be hosting several events over the next couple of weeks for those needing food and comfort during the holidays, including a Thanksgiving dinner and sleeping bag giveaway.

Although the shoe drive officially is ending in a few days, The Savvy Pair still will take any donations anyone may have.

Shoes also can be dropped off at Christian Services’ Hattiesburg location.

