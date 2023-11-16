Jones College women’s soccer roars into national championship match

TUSCON, Ariz. (WDAM) - Jones College Thursday played in the semifinals of the National Junior College Athletic Association Women’s Soccer Championship tournament for the third time in the past four seasons.

Saturday, the Lady Bobcats will be making the program’s first appearance in the NJCAA’s national championship game.

Riley Davis scored a goal and assisted on another and three other Lady Bobcats scored a goal apiece Thursday afternoon to drum intrastate foe Holmes Community College 4-0.

The fifth-seeded Lady Bobcats (16-1-1) will face seventh-seeded Overland Park (Kan.) Johnson County Community College at 1 p.m. Saturday in the title game.

The Lady Cavaliers (18-3-2) knocked off the tourney’s top seed, Phoenix College, in Thursday’s other semifinal, 1-0.

Johnson County beat the field’s top two seeds, Northwest Mississippi Community College and Phoenix, in consecutive matches to reach the final.

Jones also has given a strong showing in Arizona, outscoring its opposition 9-1 in three matches, including back-to-back shutouts over fourth-seeded Norfolk (Neb.) Northeast Community College and third-seeded Holmes.

Thursday, Lauren Carothers put Jones up 1-0 in the first half on an assist from Davis.

Celine Ottah, who scored both goals in Jones’ 2-0 win over Northeast Tuesday night, scored an unassisted goal later in the half to give the Lady Bobcats a 2-0 halftime lead.

Hilary Jaen made the score 3-0, scoring off an assist by Gemma Whitchurch, and Davis closed the scoring with an unassisted goal.

Goal keeper Jona Hennings made three saves in picking up her 14th win of the season.

The victory avenged a 3-2 decision to the Lady Bulldogs in the regular-season finale, a loss that not only snapped the Lady Bobcats’ 13-match winning streak but also stands as Jones’ lone loss of the season.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.