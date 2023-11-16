Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hunter falls 25 feet from tree stand on opening day of deer season, airlifted to hospital

First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries,...
First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries, so troopers requested he be airlifted to a hospital.(Michigan State Police via WNEM)
By Emily Keinath and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A hunter in Michigan was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after he fell 25 feet from his tree stand.

According to Michigan State Police, the 61-year-old man was participating in opening day of firearm deer season in Roscommon County on Wednesday when he fell out of his tree stand.

Although he was seriously injured, police said he was able to crawl to his backpack on the ground, reach for his phone and call for help.

First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries, so troopers requested he be airlifted to a hospital.

The man’s identity was not released.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Woman identified from deadly single-vehicle crash in Lamar Co.
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced on Wednesday that a player won $100,000 on a...
Winning $100K Powerball sold at Petal gas station
FILE - This undated photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Mei...
Son of former Miss Mississippi charged with killing wife and in-laws; stuffing body parts in trash
The Jones County Sheriff's Department said they are searching for Stormy Langley about a family...
Jones County officials seek public’s help locating 18-year-old girl
The Final Countdown: Hattiesburg Cars’ Year-End Sales Event

Latest News

Cooking safety tips offered for Turkey Day.
Safety tips offered for Thanksgiving Day cooking
The Chicago Fire Department said the Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into snow-removal...
Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, more than 20 injured, some seriously: officials
Donald Santini, 65, was booked into a Florida jail early Wednesday morning on a charge of...
After decades on the run, Florida man sentenced to 50 years for murder
FILE - Oakland Athletics fans in right field yell behind signs protesting the team's potential...
Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas unanimously approved by MLB owners
Kaitlin Armstrong sits with her defense lawyers during her murder trial at the...
Texas jury convicts woman of fatally shooting cyclist Anna ‘Mo’ Wilson in jealous rage