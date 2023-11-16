Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hundreds of patients may have been exposed to HIV and hepatitis, Massachusetts hospital warns

FILE - Mass General Brigham, which owns Salem Hospital, said the exposure happened over a...
FILE - Mass General Brigham, which owns Salem Hospital, said the exposure happened over a period of roughly two years.(Source: WCVB/CNN)
By WCVB staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Mass. (WCVB) - Nearly 450 patients at Salem Hospital in Massachusetts may have been exposed to HIV and hepatitis.

Mass General Brigham, which owns the hospital, said the exposure happened over a period of roughly two years.

Patients at risk were undergoing endoscopic procedures like colonoscopies. In a Wednesday statement, Salem said it was being done in a manner that was not consistent with its best practices.

The hospital said it made changes as soon as it became aware of the issue.

They’ve notified all patients who were possibly exposed, and they say so far there is no evidence of anyone getting an infection.

Salem Hospital has set up a hotline to answer questions and is providing free screening and necessary support to those who may have been affected.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Woman identified from deadly single-vehicle crash in Lamar Co.
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced on Wednesday that a player won $100,000 on a...
Winning $100K Powerball sold at Petal gas station
FILE - This undated photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Mei...
Son of former Miss Mississippi charged with killing wife and in-laws; stuffing body parts in trash
The Jones County Sheriff's Department said they are searching for Stormy Langley about a family...
Jones County officials seek public’s help locating 18-year-old girl
Clarence Cocroft
Owner of medical marijuana dispensary files federal lawsuit in Miss.

Latest News

Cooking safety tips offered for Turkey Day.
Safety tips offered for Thanksgiving Day cooking
The production is based on Oscar-winning actor and GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s March trial,...
Gwyneth Paltrow trial inspires new musical
FILE - The Harris County (Texas) sheriff said detectives were questioning the man and that...
Texas man arrested in killings of aunt and her mother, sexual assault of his cousin, authorities say
FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors assembly plant in...
General Motors becomes 1st of Detroit automakers to seal deal with unionized workers
FILE - The Starbucks logo is seen on a shop, March 14, 2017, in downtown Pittsburgh. (AP...
Thousands of Starbucks workers go on a one-day strike