Hattiesburg woman found guilty in murder-for-hire case

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman who was arrested in connection to a murder-for-hire case in 2022 has been found guilty of attempted capital murder by a jury.

The trial began in Forrest County Circuit Court on Thursday around 9 a.m. and was presided over by Judge Robert B. Helfrich.

Helfrich has ordered a pre-sentencing investigation.

12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter said Hall has been placed in custody pending the investigation.

In November 2022, The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Shameka Hall and charged her with attempted capital murder.

Hall was taken into custody and charged in connection to trying to hire an individual to kill an acquaintance of hers, Hattiesburg police said.

This story will be updated when more information from the trial is provided.

