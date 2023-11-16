Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Final numbers: Berlin tops Hodge in narrow JCSD race

Berlin beats Hodge by 255 votes in Jones County sheriff's race.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:03 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Most folks had pegged the race for the sheriff’s seat in Jones County to be an interesting tangle between a cluster of candidates with clear-cut bases of support.

And that’s exactly how the results from the recent general election played out.

The final numbers from the Jones County election, released late Wednesday night, had incumbent Joe Berlin holding onto to the office, but only by a couple hundred votes.

The final results had Berlin with 6,656 votes to the 6,401 cast for former sheriff and Berlin predecessor, Alex Hodge.

That’s a margin of 255 votes.

Macon P. Davis finished with 4,921 votes in the final tally, while Kenneth Rogers finished with 2,374 votes.

The final numbers released Wednesday night not only included the votes cast in person on Nov. 7, but all legal absentee and affidavit ballots.

According to the numbers, 1,300 absentee ballots were cast, with another 91 affidavit ballots added to the final mix.

Of Jones County’s 44,347 registered voters, 20,655 voted last week. That means some 46.6 percent of those who could have voted, did.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Purvis Police Chief Joey Walker, a 17-year-old is in custody following the...
Teenager charged for shooting in downtown Purvis, police chief says
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced on Wednesday that a player won $100,000 on a...
Winning $100K Powerball sold at Petal gas station
FILE - This undated photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Mei...
Son of former Miss Mississippi charged with killing wife and in-laws; stuffing body parts in trash
-
Woman identified from deadly single-vehicle crash in Lamar Co.
-
HPD: 1 injured in hit-and-run incident in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Cooking safety tips offered for Turkey Day.
Safety tips offered for Thanksgiving Day cooking
Berlin edges Hodge in Jones County sheriff's race
Berlin edges Hodge by 255 votes in Jones County sheriff's race
Cooking safety tips offered for Turkey Day.
Laurel Fire Department gives tips for a safe Thanksgiving
Celine Ottah (left) scored both goals in Jones College's 2-0 win Tuesday over Norfolk (Neb.)...
Jones College women’s soccer reaches national semifinals _ again