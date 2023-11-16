Win Stuff
Clouds will continue to hang around for your Thursday

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 11/15
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Good evening, everyone. Cloudy skies and patchy drizzle will continue for the rest of this evening as temperatures hold steady in the upper 50s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 50s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for your Thursday as highs warm up into the low 70s.

Friday will be a little nicer with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.

This weekend looks nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for your Saturday and Sunday.

Our next chance of rain will arrive next Monday when a cold front swings through the area. Highs will be in the low 70s.

