11/16 Ryan's "Cloudy, but Drying" Thursday Morning Forecast

Still cloudy, but things are finally starting to dry up.
11/16 Ryan’s “Cloudy, but Drying” Thursday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

It’s still damp across the area as we had yet another day full of drizzle/sprinkles, with a couple of pockets of “heavier” light showers mixed in. Thankfully that has lead to end of the burn bans across the Pine Belt, though at least some drought conditions are likely to remain. As the rain dries up things are getting warmer for us though, so if things have been a bit too cool for you recently you’ll enjoy today’s warmer afternoon.

Expect the high to climb to about 69 degrees today, nearly a 10 degree or more increase on yesterday! That’s despite the continued overcast skies, which we we’ll finally start to see some relief in by Friday. The sun starts to peak through then, but we’ll have to wait for the weekend to finally get a good bit of it. That’ll happen Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s, but cloud cover starts to build back in quickly ahead of our next weather-maker. Expect Sunday to start on the sunny side, but a few “leading edge” showers may be creeping in by then ahead of a stormy Monday. In fact, this will be our first shot at thunderstorms in a while, so stay tuned for updates as to whether or not anything severe is expected.

