Woman identified from deadly single-vehicle crash in Lamar Co.

-
-(Gray)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The identity of a woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lamar County this past weekend has been released.

Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne identified the deceased as 57-year-old Krista Lynne Guice.

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the incident occurred Saturday on Purvis Oloh Road.

The sheriff’s department said a single-vehicle accident in the 2400 block of Purvis Oloh Road resulted in the loss of the driver’s life.

