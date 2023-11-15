Woman identified from deadly single-vehicle crash in Lamar Co.

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The identity of a woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lamar County this past weekend has been released.

Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne identified the deceased as 57-year-old Krista Lynne Guice.

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the incident occurred Saturday on Purvis Oloh Road.

The sheriff’s department said a single-vehicle accident in the 2400 block of Purvis Oloh Road resulted in the loss of the driver’s life.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.