Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking suspect in early morning chase

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with an incident that caused a deputy to fire his gun Tuesday morning.

Investigators say it happened around 4 a.m.

Deputies said they arrived along Highway 84 to help someone with what appeared to be a disabled vehicle.

Law enforcement officers approached the vehicle, but Chief Deputy Jason Wiggins said the suspect flashed a weapon and then took off in his vehicle.

The suspect has been identified as Markeus Bivens.

Deputies fired two shots into the back tire, according to investigators.

“Shooting the tires out slowed the vehicle down to a slower speed so that way he could pursue him,” said Wiggins. “They traveled south on the northbound lane of Highway 45—getting on the 84 eastbound where they wrecked out in front of the country club on Highway 84.”

Law enforcement issued an arrest warrant after they said Bivens left the vehicle and ran off.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues. No one was hurt.

