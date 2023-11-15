Player of the Week: Seminary junior Datavius Keyes

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - Whether he’s punting or running the football, Datavius Keyes always has a hand in Seminary’s success.

“Sometimes I don’t want to take time off,” said Keyes, who also plays linebacker. “I enjoy being on the field, seeing the Friday night lights.”

Lately, Keyes has served as the Bulldogs’ quarterback and is doing a Yeoman’s job – the Bulldogs have won four of five and are still alive in the class 3A playoffs.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s kicking, linebacker, running back,” said Seminary head coach Mitch Evans. “So for me to put him in there was kind of a no-brainer because he had played a little bit in junior high and I think the kids rallied around him. Everybody loves DK, so it ain’t hard to follow that guy.”

Seminary used to throw the ball 25-30 times a game but have become a run-heavy team after starting quarterback Matthew Barnes broke his thumb in a car accident.

A complete overhaul of the offense wasn’t as daunting with Keyes under center. He’s not just a talented athlete, he’s a leader.

“Every time we get done with practice, we always break it down with family ‘cause we’re all family here,” Keyes said.

“Just a good kid, all-around good kid,” Evans said. “He’ll do anything you ask him to do. He’s got an infectious personality, he’s always smiling. Always a guy trying to be positive, trying to keep everybody in good spirits.”

Those spirits remain high after two convincing playoff wins.

But Friday brings the Bulldogs’ biggest challenge yet – Jefferson County.

“Don’t let go, don’t let go,” Keyes said. “Don’t let go because we came this far, we’re not losing again.”

