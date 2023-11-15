Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Jones College gets grant to expand healthcare programs

The Jones College Healthcare Simulation Center will soon look different than it does now.
By Keaundria Milloy
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones College Healthcare Simulation Center will soon look different than it does now.

The college recently got a $1.8 million grant to help expand its six programs.

Accelerate Mississippi will distribute the money.

They are able to expand the sizes of classrooms, get up-to-date technology, and remodel the simulation center.

The J.B. Young Center is one of the oldest buildings on campus, but now, it will be a state-of-the-art simulation center with a hospital design.

Students can look forward to a pharmacy, an MOC apartment to teach home health and EMA response, and an ER and ICU room.

“It’s going to allow us to be able to teach more students in our lab setting—give them a greater exposure to the different things they’re going to see when they graduate,” said Healthcare Simulation Director Dr. Benji Sessums.

The college’s healthcare enrollment has increased, and the college must meet an instructor-to-student ratio to continue programs.

“The space is needed since we’re increased enrollment,” said Dean of Health Sciences Teresa McDonald. “The ultimate goal is to increase numbers to improve the healthcare shortage.”

Jones College understands the need for workers in the field and wants to train the next generation to help.

“We’re needing more workers in the field because we have an increase in population that needs to be in the hospital, so we need an increase (the) amount of workers,” Sessums said.

Funding will also help with their interdisciplinary bridge program.

This allows students to bridge over to another area of healthcare after they’ve completed their first healthcare program.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Purvis Police Chief Joey Walker, a 17-year-old is in custody following the...
Teenager charged for shooting in downtown Purvis, police chief says
A hearing will be held at a later date to determine if and when Club Empire will reopen. (Photo...
Hub City nightlife venue placed on temporary restraining order after owners no-show court hearing
Joy Marie Foster, 33
Woman found dead in Hinds County identified
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State fires head football coach Zach Arnett
Kelly is charged in connection with the shooting death of a JSU student. He made his initial...
‘Cannot be held’: Second person arrested in JSU shooting case to be released

Latest News

Several grandparents show up for Hattiesburg High School’s ‘Tiger Grands’ brunch
Several grandparents show up for Hattiesburg High School’s ‘Tiger Grands’ brunch
More than 120 students attend WCU’s ‘Health Sciences Day’ event
More than 120 students attend WCU’s ‘Health Sciences Day’ event
Online registration for Pre-K is underway for new students in Meridian Public School District.
New incentives bolster early child care & education in Mississippi
Kevin Lomax speaks to students at PRCC in Hattiesburg during an annual Veterans Day program.
PRCC tech services director speaks at annual Veterans Day Program in Hattiesburg