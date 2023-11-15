Jones College gets grant to expand healthcare programs

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones College Healthcare Simulation Center will soon look different than it does now.

The college recently got a $1.8 million grant to help expand its six programs.

Accelerate Mississippi will distribute the money.

They are able to expand the sizes of classrooms, get up-to-date technology, and remodel the simulation center.

The J.B. Young Center is one of the oldest buildings on campus, but now, it will be a state-of-the-art simulation center with a hospital design.

Students can look forward to a pharmacy, an MOC apartment to teach home health and EMA response, and an ER and ICU room.

“It’s going to allow us to be able to teach more students in our lab setting—give them a greater exposure to the different things they’re going to see when they graduate,” said Healthcare Simulation Director Dr. Benji Sessums.

The college’s healthcare enrollment has increased, and the college must meet an instructor-to-student ratio to continue programs.

“The space is needed since we’re increased enrollment,” said Dean of Health Sciences Teresa McDonald. “The ultimate goal is to increase numbers to improve the healthcare shortage.”

Jones College understands the need for workers in the field and wants to train the next generation to help.

“We’re needing more workers in the field because we have an increase in population that needs to be in the hospital, so we need an increase (the) amount of workers,” Sessums said.

Funding will also help with their interdisciplinary bridge program.

This allows students to bridge over to another area of healthcare after they’ve completed their first healthcare program.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.