Hub City removes 20-year-old, damaged Christmas tree from Town Square Park

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An old, damaged tree that was traditionally used during the tree lighting event at Town Square Park in Hattiesburg was removed Wednesday.

The City of Hattiesburg’s tree crew from Parks & Recreation safely took down the nearly 20-year-old leyland cypress tree that stood next to the stage.

The city said the tree had sustained weather-related damage over the last several years, including the drought conditions this past summer. The damage could not be reversed.

“Because the tree plays a significant role in the holiday season, I commend our tree crew for working diligently over the last few years to keep the tree alive,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “But with guidance from our city arborist before he retired and our tree crew, we knew it was time to safely take it down before it became a public safety liability.”

As the focal point for the city’s annual tree lighting scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 30, city officials assure residents that the tree’s absence will not hinder the festivities.

“We know Town Square Park is a festive stop for all during the holiday season, and we will continue that tradition with an elaborate display of lights and seasonal decorations,” said Betsy Mercier, director of Parks and Recreation. “Our team in Parks and Recreation and the crews in Public Works have been working together to make sure all parks and city spaces continue to be a joyful sight once all the lights are turned on. Even without this specific tree, the tree lighting on November 30 will continue to be the magical kick-off to the season that we all have come to know and love.”

The tree was originally planted post-Hurricane Katrina and has served as the official Christmas tree for nearly 20 years.

The city celebrated its tree lighting event with a similar tree in front of Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center before then.

The 2023 Tree Lighting event will take place at Town Square Park at 7:30 p.m., following the Jaycee’s Christmas Parade in Downtown Hattiesburg, on Thursday, Nov. 30.

