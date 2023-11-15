Win Stuff
11/15 Ryan’s “Drizzly...Still” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Still a bit of rain left, but don’t expect the clouds to go anywhere.
11/15 Ryan's "Drizzly...Still" Wednesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

It’s still drizzly across the area, but we’re finally starting to see some clearing! For the rain that is...the clouds aren’t going anywhere for the rest of the week. That means we’re in for another damp, grey afternoon/evening, with at least a little more active rain before it’s all said and done. Still, that doesn’t mean we’ll have any flooding issues or severe weather, and damp, slick roadways are likely our “worst-case scenario” once again. That’ll keep things cool again as well, high barely climbing out of yesterday’s upper 50s to max out near 60. So...still cool-to-mild, but objectively improving as the rain dwindles. As I said though, cloud cover will be slow to leave, so as we steadily warm for the rest of the work week we’ll continue to enjoy “mostly cloudy” skies at least until Saturday when the sun will finally peak through. It’ll still be about a 50/50 mix of clouds and sun, but it’ll be a nice break because our next “weather-maker” arrives quickly as we begin next week, setting us up for another rainy start.

