USM faculty and staff rally for competitive pay

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The rainy weather did not stop USM faculty and staff from rallying in search of competitive pay.

“Overall, the employees at USM are underpaid if you look at the average pay of other institutions in our regions,” said Jeremy Scott, president of USM’s American Association of University Professors.

Scott said the group’s research shows that salaries for Southern Miss faculty and staff are below the average of similar universities.

Grad students, like Emma Humphreys, also joined the rally in hopes of an increase in their stipends.

“The pay that we get only covers rent,” said Humphreys. “It doesn’t cover food. It doesn’t cover bills. It doesn’t cover cars, gas—whatever.”

When asked specifically about her pay, Humphreys said there is about a $300 to $400 gap that does not cover bills.

A few signs referenced the food pantries on campus, which Humphreys said faculty and staff frequently use, but they lack essential food items.

“A lot of the stuff in these food pantries is beans, ramen—stuff that we can afford because we’re broke already,” Humphreys said. “But we can’t afford stuff like fresh fruit and vegetables. Stuff that actually nourishes our body and takes care of us.”

“Competitive pay for our faculty and staff is an ever-present priority for Southern Miss,” said USM President Dr. Joe Paul in a statement. “Our ability to make significant strides in pay is dependent upon overall enrollment growth, continued increases in state appropriations, and strategic efficiencies in operational expenses. We are working every day toward those ends.”

Scott said a pay raise could help retain faculty and staff and make an impact going forward.

“This kind of investment is not only an investment to help support us, but it’s the future of Mississippi,” Scott said.

According to that Southern Miss AAUP report, faculty at the university makes about $21,000 less than the average faculty salaries at their peer universities.

