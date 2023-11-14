Silver Alert issued for 56-year-old Magee woman
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 56-year-old Magee woman.
Tina Mae Barnes is described as a white woman around five feet, five inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 11, in Vicksburg, driving in an unknown direction. MBI says she has a tattoo of an arrow on her ankle.
Authorities believe Tina is traveling in a 2016 white Toyota Tacoma bearing MS tag SP22206.
Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
If anyone has information regarding Tina’s whereabouts, contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 825-1480.
