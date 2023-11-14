Win Stuff
Silver Alert issued for 56-year-old Magee woman

Mae Barnes
Mae Barnes(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 56-year-old Magee woman.

Tina Mae Barnes is described as a white woman around five feet, five inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 11, in Vicksburg, driving in an unknown direction. MBI says she has a tattoo of an arrow on her ankle.

Authorities believe Tina is traveling in a 2016 white Toyota Tacoma bearing MS tag SP22206.

Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding Tina’s whereabouts, contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 825-1480.

