Police chief: 2 in custody following shooting in Purvis; no one injured

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people are now in custody following a shooting that happened in downtown Purvis Tuesday morning.

According to Purvis Police Chief Joey Walker, the incident happened near Martin Luther King Drive and Shelby Speights Drive.

Walker says several businesses are located near the scene of the incident, including a doctor’s office and the public library.

According to the police chief, two handguns were recovered from the scene by police, but only one of them was used during the shooting.

No injuries were reported, according to the police chief.

Lamar County School District Superintendent Dr. Steven Hampton said Purvis area schools were placed on a soft lockdown but it has since been lifted. Below is a statement of what the school district sent to parents:

There was an incident that involved the discharging of a firearm in the Purvis city limits this morning. We put the schools in a soft lockdown until the local Police Department gave the all-clear, and the shooter was in custody. There is on threat to student and local PD have increased patrol today.

Walker said it is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if others may have been involved.

Updates will be added whenever new information becomes available.

