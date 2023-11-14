Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Organizations seeking name submissions for turkey

Nonprofit Extra Table is partnering with Cigna Health to promote the Save the Turkeys campaign.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and it’s time to name the turkey.

Nonprofit Extra Table is partnering with Cigna Health to promote the “Save the Turkeys” campaign.

Both organizations are inviting families to help name the turkey the governor will pardon this Thanksgiving.

Families can submit names by coloring sheets or commenting on social media posts until tomorrow.

Three names will be picked and a winner will be chosen on Wednesday.

An official said this can encourage parents to talk to their children about the issue of hunger across the state.

“We’re pardoning a turkey and it needs a name and kids love a good competition,” said Martha Allen, executive director of Extra Table. “It’s a great way to have these difficult uncomfortable conversations about hunger with small children in a way that’s uplifting and encouraging.”

The turkey pardon event will be this Thursday at the governor’s mansion.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hearing will be held at a later date to determine if and when Club Empire will reopen. (Photo...
Hub City nightlife venue placed on temporary restraining order after owners no-show court hearing
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State fires head football coach Zach Arnett
Joy Marie Foster, 33
Woman found dead in Hinds County identified
Kelly is charged in connection with the shooting death of a JSU student. He made his initial...
‘Cannot be held’: Second person arrested in JSU shooting case to be released
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released

Latest News

More than 120 students attend WCU’s ‘Health Sciences Day’ event
More than 120 students attend WCU’s ‘Health Sciences Day’ event
Drop-off sites open for Operation Christmas Child
Drop-off sites open for Operation Christmas Child
Extra Table delivers 9,000 chickens to Mississippi nonprofits
Extra Table delivers 9,000 chickens to Mississippi nonprofits
Extra Table delivers 9,000 chickens to Mississippi nonprofits
Extra Table delivers chickens to nonprofits