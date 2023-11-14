Organizations seeking name submissions for turkey

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and it’s time to name the turkey.

Nonprofit Extra Table is partnering with Cigna Health to promote the “Save the Turkeys” campaign.

Both organizations are inviting families to help name the turkey the governor will pardon this Thanksgiving.

Families can submit names by coloring sheets or commenting on social media posts until tomorrow.

Three names will be picked and a winner will be chosen on Wednesday.

An official said this can encourage parents to talk to their children about the issue of hunger across the state.

“We’re pardoning a turkey and it needs a name and kids love a good competition,” said Martha Allen, executive director of Extra Table. “It’s a great way to have these difficult uncomfortable conversations about hunger with small children in a way that’s uplifting and encouraging.”

The turkey pardon event will be this Thursday at the governor’s mansion.

