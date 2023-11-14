Win Stuff
More than 120 students attend WCU’s ‘Health Sciences Day’ event

The program gives students the chance to learn more about careers in healthcare.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 120 students attended a ‘Health Sciences Day’ event at William Carey University.

Students came from Hattiesburg, Petal, Oak Grove, Purvis, Sumrall and Laurel.

The program gives students a glimpse into a career in fields like nursing, pharmacy and physical therapy.

Petal High School senior Kaydence Atkins said she came to the event with an open mind.

“I’ve been so tunnel-visioned and focused in on being a surgeon and being a cardiothoracic surgeon that I haven’t truly explored all the other aspects of the medical field,” said Atkins. “I want to see if that opens my eyes to anything else.”

Dr. Veronica Scott, associate professor and director of diversity, said the main goal of the program is to make the transition to college, and later a career, easier.

“We really look to foster mentorship with this program and just give them the proper avenues and channels so they know who to contact and what courses to take to best set them up for success in their particular field of interest,” said Scott.

Hattiesburg High School junior Amaya Whigham said nursing runs in her family and that she mainly loves the flexibility of the field.

“My mom is a CNA, so like she works in the nursing home,” said Whigham. “I used to come to her job sometimes, and I’d see her helping patients and it really inspired me to pursue that career.”

Sumrall High School senior Kai Spuhler said a pharmacy career wasn’t originally in his plans for the future.

Spuhler said he now sees it as an opportunity to connect with and help people.

“It is a career I can go into and really connect with a community,” said Spuhler.

Scott said the program is also about representation and encouraging students to take what they’ve learned at WCU and bring it back to their communities.

“They need to see students who look like them in these programs, students who are from Hattiesburg and surrounding areas, from Mississippi, from the Gulf South,” Scott said. “They need to see it so they know that ‘Hey, this student did it, I can do it as well.’”

To learn more about WCU’s healthcare programs, CLICK HERE.

