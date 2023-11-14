Win Stuff
More clouds and hit-or-miss showers for your Wednesday

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 11/14
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Good evening, everyone. Light showers will continue for the rest of this evening as temperatures hold steady in the upper 50s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy all day long. A few light showers can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for your Thursday as highs warm up into the low 70s.

Friday will be a little nicer with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.

This weekend looks nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for your Saturday and Sunday.

Our next chance of rain will arrive next Monday when a cold front swings through the area. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 11/14
