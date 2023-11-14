Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Jefferson Davis JROTC makes special delivery to veterans at VA home

Pine Belt veterans received a surprise this Veterans Day, all thanks to the Jaguar Battalion.
By WDAM Staff and Brandy McGill
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt veterans received a surprise this Veterans Day, all thanks to the Jaguar Battalion.

The Jaguar Battalion is the Jefferson Davis County High School’s JRTOC branch. Cadets from the group partnered with the Columbia Walmart to assemble fruit baskets that they delivered to the Veterans Affairs Nursing Home in Covington County.

Captain Derek Hall said the annual Veterans Day activity is an excellent way to get the kids thinking of those who came before them.

“Kind of get the kids to thinking about what they’ve learned so far, as far as leadership and giving back,” said Hall. “That’s the whole point of cadet command - the JROTC mission.”

Walmart Manager Mike Lowery said he was proud to partner on the project.

When you come out here, and you watch the compassion, as far as putting together those fruit baskets and the way they talk about those veterans and tell us the things that they’ve been doing,” Lowery explained. “It’s been awesome to see the seasons they go through in their next chapter of life.”

This was the third year that Walmart in Columbia and the Jefferson Davis High School JROTC have partnered to celebrate the veterans at the VA home.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hearing will be held at a later date to determine if and when Club Empire will reopen. (Photo...
Hub City nightlife venue placed on temporary restraining order after owners no-show court hearing
Joy Marie Foster, 33
Woman found dead in Hinds County identified
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State fires head football coach Zach Arnett
Kelly is charged in connection with the shooting death of a JSU student. He made his initial...
‘Cannot be held’: Second person arrested in JSU shooting case to be released
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released

Latest News

Pine Belt veterans received a surprise this Veterans Day, all thanks to the Jaguar Battalion.
Jefferson Davis JROTC makes special delivery to veterans at VA home
Anchor Brandy McGill channels her inner "Queen Bey" and shows why she's part of the "BeyHive."
WDAM7's Brandy McGill drops some lyrics, proving she's part of the 'BeyHive'
Groups seeking name submissions for pardoned turkey
Organizations seeking name submissions for turkey
6pm Headlines 11/13
6pm Headlines 11/13