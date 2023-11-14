Jefferson Davis JROTC makes special delivery to veterans at VA home

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt veterans received a surprise this Veterans Day, all thanks to the Jaguar Battalion.

The Jaguar Battalion is the Jefferson Davis County High School’s JRTOC branch. Cadets from the group partnered with the Columbia Walmart to assemble fruit baskets that they delivered to the Veterans Affairs Nursing Home in Covington County.

Captain Derek Hall said the annual Veterans Day activity is an excellent way to get the kids thinking of those who came before them.

“Kind of get the kids to thinking about what they’ve learned so far, as far as leadership and giving back,” said Hall. “That’s the whole point of cadet command - the JROTC mission.”

Walmart Manager Mike Lowery said he was proud to partner on the project.

When you come out here, and you watch the compassion, as far as putting together those fruit baskets and the way they talk about those veterans and tell us the things that they’ve been doing,” Lowery explained. “It’s been awesome to see the seasons they go through in their next chapter of life.”

This was the third year that Walmart in Columbia and the Jefferson Davis High School JROTC have partnered to celebrate the veterans at the VA home.

