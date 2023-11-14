Win Stuff
HPD: 1 injured in hit-and-run incident in Hattiesburg

-
-(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A hit-and-run incident has been reported in Hattiesburg.

The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a pederstrain be struck by an unknown vehicle around the 900 block on West Pine Street on Tuesday afternoon.

HPD said one person was transported with moderate injuries.

The investigating is still ongoing.

The story will be updated when more information is provided.

