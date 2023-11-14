HPD: 1 injured in hit-and-run incident in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A hit-and-run incident has been reported in Hattiesburg.

The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a pederstrain be struck by an unknown vehicle around the 900 block on West Pine Street on Tuesday afternoon.

HPD said one person was transported with moderate injuries.

The investigating is still ongoing.

The story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.