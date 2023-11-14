Dusty Slay: The Night Shift Tour coming to Hattiesburg Saenger Theater, March 2

Win Stuff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dusty Slay: The Night Shift Tour is coming to Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater on Saturday, March 2.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Nov. 17, at 9 a.m. and range from $33.75 to $43.75 plus fees. Tickets can be purchased from this LINK.

In 2018, Dusty Slay’s showcase at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival caught the attention of Hollywood tastemakers. However, Slay’s sense of humor developed before he even stepped on stage, through over a decade of working blue-collar jobs.

At 18 years old, Slay dropped out of community college, and at 19, his plans to join the army were foiled.

By 21, he moved from his hometown of Opelika, Alabama, to Charleston, South Carolina. On the Coast, Slay worked as a waiter and pesticide salesman for over a decade while moonlighting as an open-mic comedian.

In 2012, he started to take comedy and his unique talent for telling jokes seriously. His smooth baritone voice and relatable stories about growing up poor in a trailer park quickly made him a local Charleston favorite.

After being voted Best Local Comedian and winning the Charleston Stand Up Comedy Competition, both two years in a row, his friends and colleagues encouraged Slay to move to Los Angeles and take a shot at the big time.

However, Slay wanted to try to make it in comedy on his terms: by living in the South without getting too far away from the home that grounded him.

Now, Slay has close to half a million TikTok followers, four Late Night appearances, a Comedy Central set and a Netflix half-hour special under his belt. He enjoys selling out comedy clubs across America on weekends, then chills out at home in Nashville with his wife, Hannah, and daughter, Daisy.

Slay is also a regular at the Grand Ole Opry, sharing the stage with the musicians he grew up with.

