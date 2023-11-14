Drop-off sites open for Operation Christmas Child

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 4,500 locations are now taking donations, including six in the Pine Belt.

The project, benefitting Samaritan’s Purse, has been providing shoebox gifts to children across the globe since 1993.

This year, the organizers hope to deliver boxes filled with school supplies, personal care items and toys to 11 million children.

“What we want to do is give a child some joy,” said Pine Belt Area Coordinator Susie Patrick. “That child will go home and spread that joy and the gospel,” “I know we have had a couple of the speakers here, and it’s just amazing to see what God can do.”

For those wishing to donate a box, an additional $10 donation is also encouraged to help cover shipping costs.

To find a full list of locations and drop-off times, CLICK HERE.

