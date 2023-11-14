Driver Service Bureau locations on Coast experiencing outages, Mississippi Department of Public Safety says

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced Monday evening on Facebook that various Driver Service Bureau locations are experiencing outages.

Officials say that the outages are specifically impacting locations on the Coast. There is no word yet on what’s causing the issues.

Officials say they are working quickly to get the problems resolved and have teams working overnight to fix the glitch.

To see what services you can complete online, go to dps.state.ms.us/dps/dps.nsf.

