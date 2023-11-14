Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Driver Service Bureau locations on Coast experiencing outages, Mississippi Department of Public Safety says

Officials say they are working quickly to get the problems resolved and have teams working...
Officials say they are working quickly to get the problems resolved and have teams working overnight to fix the glitch.(Source: Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced Monday evening on Facebook that various Driver Service Bureau locations are experiencing outages.

Officials say that the outages are specifically impacting locations on the Coast. There is no word yet on what’s causing the issues.

Officials say they are working quickly to get the problems resolved and have teams working overnight to fix the glitch.

To see what services you can complete online, go to dps.state.ms.us/dps/dps.nsf.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State fires head football coach Zach Arnett
Joy Marie Foster, 33
Woman found dead in Hinds County identified
A hearing will be held at a later date to determine if and when Club Empire will reopen. (Photo...
Hub City nightlife venue placed on temporary restraining order after owners no-show court hearing
Kelly is charged in connection with the shooting death of a JSU student. He made his initial...
‘Cannot be held’: Second person arrested in JSU shooting case to be released
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released

Latest News

More than 120 students attend WCU’s ‘Health Sciences Day’ event
More than 120 students attend WCU’s ‘Health Sciences Day’ event
Drop-off sites open for Operation Christmas Child
Drop-off sites open for Operation Christmas Child
A double whammy of weather is leaving Kazery Farm with a limited supply of Christmas trees this...
Drought limits supply at local Christmas tree farm
Extra Table delivers 9,000 chickens to Mississippi nonprofits
Extra Table delivers 9,000 chickens to Mississippi nonprofits
USM faculty and staff rally for competitive pay
USM faculty and staff rally for competitive pay