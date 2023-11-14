Win Stuff
Bridge on CR 8 to close for replacement in Jasper Co.

-
-(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A bridge in Jasper County will be closed for replacement starting on Wednesday.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, MDOT will be replacing the bridge on County Road 8 just east of Mississippi Highway 15 in Stringer.

The sheriff’s department said CR 8 at the bridge will be closed until further notice.

