14-year-old riding horse hospitalized after crash with train

By Gretchen Hjelmstad and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - A 14-year-old girl was airlifted to a North Dakota hospital after being hit by a train while riding a horse.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report about an injury accident around 4:20 p.m. Sunday. The crash report says a Canadian Pacific train and a 14-year-old girl riding a horse collided at a railroad crossing.

The teenager was flown to a Fargo hospital by Sanford AirMed, KVLY reports.

Her mother shared an update, saying she has a concussion but is unsure on how severe it is yet. The teen, who has been in an induced coma since the accident, also has a broken tibia, fibula and clavicle.

After three hours of surgery Monday, the girl’s mother says hospital staff told her it went well.

The horse died at the scene.

The train’s personnel were not hurt, and the train was not damaged during the crash.

The Mantador Fire Department, Hankinson Ambulance, Breckenridge/Wahpeton Ambulance and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

