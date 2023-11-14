11/14 Ryan’s “Still Drizzly” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Not much has changed since a slow-moving front inched into the area last Friday. Since then, we saw a full weekend of grey, drizzly weather as well as another cloudy start to Monday. Today, it’s still cloudy, still drizzly, and will be even wetter later on! I’m still not expecting anything more than showers...no storms, but we may see a few pockets of moderate rainfall. That’s only a little bit more than the “light shower” worst case scenario we’ve seen, but it is a notable change as a low passes basically overhead. If it pulls a little further inland, we may see a more rain, but either way it isn’t going to be concerning as we’re just talking around an inch as it is.

Rain will keep the temperatures on the cool side today and tomorrow as it lingers, highs ranging in the upper 50s while mornings only fall into the mid 50s. Things will begin to warm and clear up, but it’s still going to take a day or two for the clouds to move on even after the rain does. I expect the rain will be finished by Wednesday, but a sprinkle or two is possible until Thursday morning. Even then, expect mostly cloudy-to-overcast skies until this Friday, when I expect the first rays of sun to break through. Saturday will still see a few clouds, but it’ll be quite sunny by Sunday as drier air takes over. Sadly, we’ll only get one truly sunny day before our next “weather-maker” arrives...rain chances inching to 40% by next Monday.

