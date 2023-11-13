Silver Alert issued for 29-year-old Jackson woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 29-year-old Jackson woman.
Precious Howard is described as a Black woman around five feet, six inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen at 8 p.m. on Friday, November 10, in the 3900 block of Walker Avenue in Hinds County, wearing a black coat and black leggings. MBI says she has a tattoo on her right leg from her thigh to her calf and a sleeve tattoo on her right arm.
Authorities believe Precious is traveling in a 2007 black Dodge Charger.
Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
If anyone has information regarding Precious’ whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.