Silver Alert issued for 29-year-old Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 29-year-old Jackson woman.

Precious Howard is described as a Black woman around five feet, six inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen at 8 p.m. on Friday, November 10, in the 3900 block of Walker Avenue in Hinds County, wearing a black coat and black leggings. MBI says she has a tattoo on her right leg from her thigh to her calf and a sleeve tattoo on her right arm.

Authorities believe Precious is traveling in a 2007 black Dodge Charger.

Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding Precious’ whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

