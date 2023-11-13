Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Silver Alert issued for 29-year-old Jackson woman

Precious Howard
Precious Howard(MBI)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 29-year-old Jackson woman.

Precious Howard is described as a Black woman around five feet, six inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen at 8 p.m. on Friday, November 10, in the 3900 block of Walker Avenue in Hinds County, wearing a black coat and black leggings. MBI says she has a tattoo on her right leg from her thigh to her calf and a sleeve tattoo on her right arm.

Authorities believe Precious is traveling in a 2007 black Dodge Charger.

Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding Precious’ whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'Missing in Mississippi' website hopes to help solve cold cases
Forensic website helping with cold cases in Mississippi
Jeff Pettiford says he will never forget the incident when two people armed with guns ran up to...
Family carjacked in their own driveway: ‘There was a lot of fear’
Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman
Motions filed for two execution dates to be set in Mississippi
Ice skating sessions start on Sunday, Nov. 12, and run all the way through the end of March.
Ice skating set to return to Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Hattiesburg museum hosts inaugural Veterans Day cocktail social
African American Military History Museum hosts Veteran’s Day Cocktail Social

Latest News

Forrest County looking to distribute, install smoke detectors
Forrest County receives hundreds of smoke detectors from state
Live recording
10pm Headlines 11/12
'Missing in Mississippi' website hopes to help solve cold cases.
Website hopes to help solve cold cases in Mississippi
Forrest County looking to distribute, install smoke detectors
Forrest County has hundreds of smoke alarms to give away, install