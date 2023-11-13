More rain is expected for your Tuesday

Good evening, everyone. Skies will be cloudy for the rest of this evening as temperatures hold steady in the upper 50s. A few light showers will be possible. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be wet and rainy for most of the day. Temperatures will remain in the upper 50s for most of the day. Rainfall between ½ - 1 ½ inches will be possible.

Wednesday will remain cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for your Thursday as highs warm up into the low 70s.

Friday will be a little nicer with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.

This weekend looks nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for your Saturday and Sunday.

