Man wanted for capital murder in Jackson

Genesis Moore
Genesis Moore(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted for capital murder in Jackson.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Genesis Moore, 22, is described as a Black man around five feet, six inches tall.

Authorities say Moore has a violent criminal history and is known to have ties in various areas of Jackson.

There is a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. Contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or submit a top by going to www.P3tips.com/116.

