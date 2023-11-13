Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hub City nightlife venue placed on temporary restraining order after owners no-show court hearing

A hearing will be held at a later date to determine if and when Club Empire will reopen. (Photo...
A hearing will be held at a later date to determine if and when Club Empire will reopen. (Photo source: HPD)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A temporary restraining order has been issued towards a local nightlife venue in Hattiesburg after its owners failed to appear in court Monday.

During the hearing in Forrest County Chancery Court, Judge Rhea Sheldon granted a 14-day restraining order on Mississippi Arts & Entertainment of Hattiesburg, LLC, formerly known as Club Empire.

The hearing was set in place after the Hattiesburg City Council passed a 5-0 resolution declaring the business a public nuisance following a shooting that happened there on Oct. 7.

One injured in weekend shooting at former Club Empire in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg Police Chief Peggy Sealy was on the stand during the hearing and presented documents of incidents at the business that police responded to. In total, there have been 17 incidents that happened at the business this year alone, with the most recent being the Oct. 7 incident.

According to City of Hattiesburg Attorney Randy Pope, it was planned for the defendants, Stacy Daniels and DES & Brothers LLC, to be served for a permanent closure in court. However, the temporary restraining order was granted since the defendants did not appear in court.

Following a recess during the hearing, a court date was set for Nov. 27 in Perry County at 9 a.m., for the defendants to be able to speak on their behalf and state plans for the business in the future.

Sheldon said she did not want to make a negative impact on the business without the owners’ knowledge, which led to the decision to grant the restraining order and set the new court hearing date.

Daniels, according to Pope, has been before the chancery court three times before because of the business being declared a public nuisance by the city.

Mississippi Arts & Entertainment of Hattiesburg, LLC has been closed since the Oct. 7 incident, but Pope said the business surrendered its privilege tax license during the week of Oct. 16. Pope said he had received an email that the business could be closing its doors but he believes the owners may change their mind to reopen.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'Missing in Mississippi' website hopes to help solve cold cases
Forensic website helping with cold cases in Mississippi
Jeff Pettiford says he will never forget the incident when two people armed with guns ran up to...
Family carjacked in their own driveway: ‘There was a lot of fear’
Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman
Motions filed for two execution dates to be set in Mississippi
Ice skating sessions start on Sunday, Nov. 12, and run all the way through the end of March.
Ice skating set to return to Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Hattiesburg museum hosts inaugural Veterans Day cocktail social
African American Military History Museum hosts Veteran’s Day Cocktail Social

Latest News

Online registration for Pre-K is underway for new students in Meridian Public School District.
New incentives bolster early child care & education in Mississippi
Kelly is charged in connection with the shooting death of a JSU student. He made his initial...
‘Cannot be held’: Second person arrested in JSU shooting case to be released
Forrest County looking to distribute, install smoke detectors
Forrest County receives hundreds of smoke detectors from state
Live recording
10pm Headlines 11/12