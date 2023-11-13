Hub City nightlife venue placed on temporary restraining order after owners no-show court hearing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A temporary restraining order has been issued towards a local nightlife venue in Hattiesburg after its owners failed to appear in court Monday.

During the hearing in Forrest County Chancery Court, Judge Rhea Sheldon granted a 14-day restraining order on Mississippi Arts & Entertainment of Hattiesburg, LLC, formerly known as Club Empire.

The hearing was set in place after the Hattiesburg City Council passed a 5-0 resolution declaring the business a public nuisance following a shooting that happened there on Oct. 7.

Hattiesburg Police Chief Peggy Sealy was on the stand during the hearing and presented documents of incidents at the business that police responded to. In total, there have been 17 incidents that happened at the business this year alone, with the most recent being the Oct. 7 incident.

According to City of Hattiesburg Attorney Randy Pope, it was planned for the defendants, Stacy Daniels and DES & Brothers LLC, to be served for a permanent closure in court. However, the temporary restraining order was granted since the defendants did not appear in court.

Following a recess during the hearing, a court date was set for Nov. 27 in Perry County at 9 a.m., for the defendants to be able to speak on their behalf and state plans for the business in the future.

Sheldon said she did not want to make a negative impact on the business without the owners’ knowledge, which led to the decision to grant the restraining order and set the new court hearing date.

Daniels, according to Pope, has been before the chancery court three times before because of the business being declared a public nuisance by the city.

Mississippi Arts & Entertainment of Hattiesburg, LLC has been closed since the Oct. 7 incident, but Pope said the business surrendered its privilege tax license during the week of Oct. 16. Pope said he had received an email that the business could be closing its doors but he believes the owners may change their mind to reopen.

