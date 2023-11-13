Win Stuff
HPD makes two arrests regarding two separate domestic violence-aggravated assault incidents

-
-(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In light of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, observed in October, the Hattiesburg Police Department continues to crack down on reports of domestic violence.

This month, HPD has made two arrests regarding two separate domestic violence-aggravated assault incidents.

On Friday, Nov. 3, HPD responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 70 Block of Wisteria Drive in Hattiesburg.

HPD said the suspect, 25-year-old Jakel Thompson of Collins, had fled the scene at the time. He was found and arrested less than 24 hours later at the intersection of North Chancellor Road and Davidson Place.

Thompson was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault by strangulation and booked into Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Jakel Thompson, 25, of Collins.
Jakel Thompson, 25, of Collins.(Forrest County Sheriff's Department)

On Saturday, Nov. 4, another arrest was made regarding a separate aggravated domestic incident, which allegedly occurred on Oct. 19 on McCall Street in Hattiesburg.

HPD said 43-year-old Sam Montenius Scott of Hattiesburg was arrested and charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault and booked into Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

These investigations are ongoing, and there are no further details at this time.

Sam Scott, 43, of Hattiesburg
Sam Scott, 43, of Hattiesburg(Forrest County Sheriff's Department)

Hattiesburg police encourage anyone who is in a relationship where domestic violence is taking place to reach out for help.

HPD said you can dial 911 if you’re in an emergency or call the local hotline at 1-800-649-1092, which will connect you with services and programs that will help you find a way out.

